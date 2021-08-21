Investment Manager Queues to Launch US Bitcoin ETF

Investment management firm AdvisorShares has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) of Bitcoin futures (BTC). Sponsored

The company, based in Bethesda, Maryland, already offers a wide range of ETFs today.

In a prospectus filed with the SEC, Advisor Shares projected that the ETF would seek to achieve its investment objectives by “investing all or substantially all of its assets in (i) exchange-traded Bitcoin futures contracts (“Bitcoin Futures”) and (ii) short duration fixed income securities and cash or cash equivalent investments. ”

The manager then said that it can also invest in exchange-traded products (ETPs) as well as non-US-based ETFs. Furthermore, it was emphasized that the fund will not invest directly in Bitcoin. Under the prospectus, instead, there will be investments in BTC futures indirectly, through a subsidiary incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, capital management firm Morgan Creek will serve as the ETF’s investment sub-adviser. Morgan Creek will use its research to implement the fund’s investment strategies. More specifically, it will be responsible for allocating the assets and determining when the price of the BTC can rise or fall.

Bitcoin ETF registration requests continue to increase

Currently, the SEC has at least a dozen Bitcoin ETF applications; not approving any so far. Several of these requests have come in the last few weeks; such as Galaxy Digital and asset management giant Invesco. Meanwhile, some companies that filed the lawsuit earlier this year, such as WisdomTree, are still awaiting a final decision from the municipality.

Earlier this month, SEC President Gary Gensler anticipated that “there will be filings with respect to exchange-traded funds under the Investment Companies Act.”

“When combined with other federal securities laws, Law ’40 offers significant investor protections.”

He further emphasized:

“Given these important safeguards, I look forward to the staff review of such records, especially if they are limited to these CME-traded Bitcoin futures.”

Companies that have applied for Bitcoin ETFs maintain their positions; the same cannot be said for some of the future Ethereum (ETH) ETF requests. Investment manager VanEck has filed an ETH ETF application with the SEC, as reported last Thursday (19). However, the next day, the company withdrew its order. Investment manager ProShares also withdrew its ETF ETH futures order just days after the order was placed.

