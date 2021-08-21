Missouri city mayor wants to give $1000 in bitcoin to each inhabitant



Missouri city mayor wants to give $1000 in bitcoin to each resident



Cool Valley Mayor Jayson Stewart has said he wants to give $1000 to the 1500 residents of the small town in the state of Missouri. Jayson is the second registered pro-crypto mayor in the US, alongside Francis Suarez of Miami.

“Look, it’s digital gold,” Stewart told local news portal KDSK. “I would like to see every family in my town receive some level of bitcoin, whether it’s $500 or $1,000.”

Mayor Stewart hopes to launch his project over the year by the end of the year and is eyeing a number of potential sources to fund it.

“I have some very supportive donors who have agreed to match any money I raise up to several million dollars. I’m trying to get some government funding for this. Or potentially some of the relief money that comes to Covid,” he said.

What’s more, the mayor is even considering using the city’s own funds. “It’s possible,” he said, “let’s see what happens.” However, there is a problem. Cool Valley residents will soon be able to receive free bitcoin, but they won’t be able to sell it – at least initially.

“We are setting a timeline for acquiring rights to bitcoin,” said Mayor Stewart. “The idea is that maybe you won’t touch it for five years before you actually have full access to it,” he added, noting that citizens would “really regret” using bitcoin, so they can sit “on about US$ 500,000 all these years later. “

Exactly how bitcoins will be distributed to residents remains to be determined, with Stewart suggesting offering free classes to city dwellers on how to use and store cryptocurrency.

“My daughter says she thinks it’s the next big thing. The digital currency,” Cool Valley resident Ramon Nickels told KDSK .

Stewart isn’t the only American mayor betting on Bitcoin. In Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez is also an advocate of cryptocurrency.

In May of this year, Mayor Suarez personally bought Bitcoin and, after months of defending cryptocurrency and recruiting a specific team on the subject.

Since then, Miami has become synonymous with cryptocurrencies. In addition to hosting the Bitcoin 2021 conference, Miami has focused on attracting miners, allowing residents to pay taxes in cryptocurrencies, and has even considered putting government funds into Bitcoin.

