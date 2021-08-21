MP denounces Anderson, former Grêmio and Inter, in case of robbery from Santander to buy bitcoin

Former soccer player Anderson, who made his career at Grêmio and Inter, suspected of participating in the gang that tried to launder with bitcoin about R$ 30 million embezzled from Gerdau’s Santander bank account, was denounced by the Public Ministry of Rio Grande of the South (MPRS) for aggravated theft, criminal organization and laundering of goods, rights and valuables.

The information was released this Friday (20) by the site of the Gaúcha ZH and by the portal of Globo. Contacted, the MPRS said it would not comment on the case. Lawyer Julio Cezar Coitinho Junior, who defends the player, told the story that he would not speak out, as Anderson has not yet been summoned and he has not had access to the complaint.

In addition to the athlete, who has played for Grêmio, Internacional and Manchester United, seven other people suspected of participating in the scheme were also denounced. The document, according to the vehicles, was signed by the prosecutor Flávio Duarte.

The complaint was based on Operation Criptoshow, which was carried out by the MPRS in June 2020 and targeted the gang. At the time, 13 search and seizure warrants were carried out in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre.

Theft in Santander and Gerdau

As revealed by the Bitcoin Portal in April 2020, the gang managed to get into Gerdau’s Sandater account and steal R$30 million. The financial institution took the loss.

The fraud was so complex that it was strange to the internal investigation itself. In short, they were able to log into the metallurgical company’s internet banking — through the company’s own login and password — and perform transfers.

According to an incident report made at the time, the group made 11 transfers to different accounts. One of them belonged to a company in which the player Anderson is a partner. The total received by the company was R$ 14 million.

At the time, Anderson’s partner, named Anderson Boneti, confirmed to the reporter that he had received the embezzled money, but said he did not know of the illicit origin.