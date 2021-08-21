Trader points out which will be the next cryptocurrency to rise more than 100%

After the increase of more than 30% in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and more than 70% in the value of Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) analysts are watching the charts to point out which cryptocurrency is likely to rise above 50%.

So, in a new YouTube video, cryptocurrency trader and analyst Lark Davis claims that the smart contract platform Terra (LUNA) is the great candidate for the next boom in the market.

Lark says the platform has come a long way in gaining value simply by staying focused on highly desirable apps that are still in their infancy, signaling that further development should be followed by a rise in prices.

“The important thing is to build things that people want, and that’s what Terra was able to do. In fact, it’s very, very impressive because Terra’s asset, LUNA… is climbing positions in the market capitalization rankings, with really only three applications in the entire blockchain. ”

The three apps Davis refers to are the Ankr cryptocurrency lending protocol (ANKR), the Mirror Synthetic Stock Trading Platform (MIR) protocol, and the Chai mobile payments application.

Davis also points out that a unique feature of the protocol is its native stablecoin with algorithmic indexing, called UST. The feature requires LUNA tokens to be purged from supply when a new UST is created.

“What happens when we have dozens of applications running on the LUNA blockchain, all these DeFi protocols that are eager to trade in the market they’re going to need stablecoin UST, and when that happens, people are burning LUNA to get more UST.” , he said.

With this protocol LUNA, in a way, mimics the update activated by the hard fork London on Ethereum (ETH) which uses part of the fees to burn ETH.

Also according to the trader, this is just the beginning for LUNA, considering that the project’s development team has already announced new updates that should make the protocol even more robust and interconnected.

Davis concludes his optimistic thesis covering the upcoming Terra ecosystem update, dubbed “Columbus 5”, which will bring yet another burning system for LUNA tokens, a greater reward for holders who keep their assets on stake among others.

Furthermore, LUNA is working on an integration, via interoperability, to connect its protocol with Ethereum, Solana and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as did Linear in its decentralized exchange (DEX).

“As developments are announced, the LUNA token should go even higher as it could be the first truly interoperable protocol and thereby usher in a new era for public blockchains,” he said.

