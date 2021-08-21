Wells Fargo Launches Passive Bitcoin Fund for High-Income Clients | Future of Money

Banking giant registered fund with US regulatory authorities in partnership with NYDIG and FS Investments and is yet another to join the crypto market

Per Coindesk

Published: 08/20/2021 at 7:01 pm

Changed on: 08/20/2021 at 7:08 pm

On Thursday, 19th, Wells Fargo registered a private bitcoin fund with US regulators, becoming yet another banking giant to offer a cryptocurrency investment vehicle to its high-income customers.

  • A source said the new fund is passive, contradicting earlier reports that Wells Fargo would look for high-income investors with active management offerings.
  • NYDIG and FS Investments have partnered with Wells Fargo for the offering, according to regulatory documents; the two have worked together on bitcoin funds before. Wells Fargo will receive a portion of the sales through two subsidiaries.
  • The new fund, FS NYDIG Bitcoin I and LP had no sales until Thursday 19th.
  • JPMorgan has also filed a request with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday 19 for its passive bitcoin fund, which is also a partnership with NYDIG.
  • Wells Fargo did not comment on the case.
Text translated and republished with the permission of Coindesk

