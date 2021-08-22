5 cryptocurrencies that can shoot 500% until October By CriptoFácil



5 cryptocurrencies that can shoot 500% until October



The trader known as Guy, creator of the Coin Bureau channel, revealed five cryptocurrencies to invest in the next quarter. According to Guy, the five may present valuations of up to 1,000% in the next two months: (), (ADA), (SOL), (MATIC) and (LUNA).

In common, all of them registered strong valuations in the last seven days. The ADA token, for example, reached the third place in market value this Friday (12).

Ethereum (ETH)

First on Guy’s list was ETH, whose weekly valuation reaches 18.21%. For the trader, there are three factors that can catalyze new valuations on the ETH. First, the expectation of the approval of an ETF in the United States, which may follow on from the expected ETF of (BTC).

Another factor is the greater institutional demand for cryptocurrency, which can bring more new money inflow to the ETH. This demand could also grow among small investors, if the ETF is approved.

Finally, the recent EIP-1559 update, which could turn ETH into a deflationary asset. With increasing demand and less ETH in the market, the price tends to appreciate. “I think ETH could easily go between $6,000 and $7,000 ETH by the end of the year,” he said.

If this happens, the price may increase between 90% and 110% in relation to current values. At the time of writing this article, an ETH is worth $3,244.

Cardano (ADA)

As stated at the beginning of this text, the recently surpassed the US$ 2.00 barrier and reached the fourth place in market value. As a result of this movement, many analysts already estimate that the cryptocurrency could reach US$ 5 in 2021.

This vision is shared by Guy, who sees greater potential for growth in the Cardano network than in Ethereum. Consequently, the ADA token can value more than the ETH and, in fact, go up to $5.

For the trader, the ADA can reach a value range between US$4 and US$5, which would represent an appreciation between 100% and 150% compared to current prices. An ADA token is currently worth $2.05.

Solana (SOL)

Unlike the other tokens, Guy did not provide a price forecast that could hit him, but spoke about the long-term potential of the Solana network. The focus of the analysis was the high transaction processing capacity, which, at its peak, could reach 65,000 operations per second.

To give you an idea, Visa, the largest card payment processor, can process 1,700 transactions per second. SOL could then serve as a second layer to process transactions across multiple companies, such as exchanges and even traditional stock exchanges.

Polygon (MATIC)

The fourth token on the list is the Polygon network token. The network works as a second-tier solution for ETH and has also experienced strong valuations. In the last seven days alone, the market has risen above 35%.

Therefore, the trader expects that the price of the token, currently quoted at US$1.42, could reach close to US$5. In his analysis, such an appreciation would result in an increase of 264% between August and the end of 2021.

Earth (LUNA)

Finally, is a token that has been gradually gaining ground. Compared to the others, LUNA’s appreciation was modest: 15.88% in the last seven days. However, the price of the token has not yet been seriously tested.

“Call me crazy, but I can easily see LUNA hit $100 by the end of the year, should the network’s adoption and innovation continue,” Guy said.

If the forecast is confirmed, LUNA may generate gains in excess of 578% compared to the current price (US$17.42).

