affair declares himself and asks if he can miss her now

Gil do Vigor will leave someone with a heavy heart when he leaves for the United States, where he will study for his PhD in California: the affair (or can we already talk about a boyfriend?) Plínio Vasconcelos. The ex-BBB is expected to move by the end of this month.

Gil with the dentist Plínio Vasconcelos Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The dentist posted a photo hugging Gil in his Stories, lamenting, in the caption, the absence he will feel from the beloved.

“Can I start to miss you already?”, wrote Plínio, with a string of blue hearts. To complete, he also used as soundtrack the song “Watermelon Sugar”, by Harry Styles, which rocked one of the funniest moments of Gil in the house of “BBB 21”.

Gil and Plínio are together and have exchanged pictures of romantic moments, but they still haven’t said if the relationship is for real. On his Instagram, the dentist suggested he’s in love.