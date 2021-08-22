All blue! Botafogo wins Vila Nova and approaches the G4 of Serie B

In the debut of Botafogo’s uniform in honor of Rio de Janeiro, a victory with the face of the Marvelous City: with lots of sun, joy and a little concern. This Sunday morning, Alvinegro overcame Vila Nova by 3-2, in a game valid for the 20th round of Série B do Brasileirão. Chay, Rafael Navarro and Diego Gonçalves scored for Glorioso and Clayson and Rafael Donato decreased for Gonçalves.

With the result, Botafogo already sees the G4 of the Brazilian Championship up close. Glorioso reached 32 points and rose to 5th position, just one behind Avaí, first team in the next Serie A zone. Vila Nova continues with 19 points and is the first team in the relegation zone, in 17th.

Botafogo returns to the field next Friday, in a direct match in the fight for the G4 against Coritiba, at 9:30 pm, at Couto Pereira. Vila Nova already has an appointment next Wednesday, the 25th: it measures forces with Avaí at the OBA Stadium.

I SAW THE CHAY!

It didn’t take long for Botafogo to build up an advantage: after just three minutes, Pedro Castro reached the end line without a mark after a good exchange of passes and crossed just in time for Chay. No. 14 headed the ball into the crossbar and returned to goalkeeper Georgemy before swinging the net. The referee scored a goal for the Alvinegro midfielder.

ABSOLUTE DOMAIN!

If Vila Nova intended to go up and seek a draw with an early disadvantage, all plans went down the drain. Botafogo created domains in midfield and reached the attacking field with some ease.

Alvinegro doubled the advantage when Carli, after launching, found Hugo, the full-back beat the mark on speed and crossed for Rafael Navarro to get ahead of the defense and, with a cart, score the goal.

TURNED DOWN

With three substitutions during the break, Vila Nova returned to the second best time and put pressure on Botafogo in search of a goal. At Alvinegro’s worst moment in the match, however, the team got a quiet advantage over individuality.

In a goal line play, Diego Gonçalves left Rafael Donato behind and was knocked down inside the area. In the collection, the shirt 11 hit and made 3-0 for Botafogo.

THERE IS HOPE?

Vila Nova did not give up. Even with a considerable disadvantage on the scoreboard, the team remained on top. Minutes after Botafogo’s goal, the visitors arrived and dropped the score. In play on the left side, a cross deflected in the defense of Botafogo, “killed” Diego Loureiro and left in good shape for Clayson only to complete to the back of the net.

In additions, the team from Goiás intensified the pressure even more. After a corner kick, Rafael Donato rose more than the defense and, with his head, scored Vila’s second goal, putting pressure on Alvinegro. Vila tried pressure and even put a ball on the crossbar, with a shot from outside by Dudu from outside the area.

​

DATASHEET

Botafogo x Vila Nova

Date/Time: 08/22/21, at 11 am

​Location: Nilton Santos Stadium

​Referee: Denis da Silva Ribeiro Serafim (AL)

assistants: Esdras Mariano de Lima Albuquerque and Brigida Cirilo Ferreira (AL)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Gonçalves Pinheiro (RN)

Lawn: Regular

yellow cards: Kanu and Rafael Moura (BOT)

red cards:-

goals: Chay (1-0, 3’/1ºT); Rafael Navarro (2-0, 21’/1ºT); Diego Gonçalves (3-0, 12’/2ºT); Clayton (3-1, 20’/2ºT); Rafael Donato (3-2, 46’/2ºT)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Carli (Gilvan 42’/2ºT), Hugo (Jonathan Silva 25’/2ºT); Pedro Castro, Barreto; Marco Antônio, Chay (Matheus Frizzo 25’/2ºT), Diego Gonçalves (Warley 17’/2ºT); Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura 17’/2ºT). Technician: Luís Fernando Flores.

NEW VILLAGE: Georgemy; Lucas Mazetti, Renato, Xandão (Kelvin/Intervalo), Rafael Donato, Bruno Collaço; Dudu, Moacir (Pedro Bambu 35’/2ºT), Renan Mota (Arthur Rezende/Interval); Alesson (Cardoso 35’/2ºT), Alan Grafite (Clayton/Interval). Technician: Hemerson Maria.