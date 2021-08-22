Can XRP, XLM and LTC set new records? analyst responds

Michaël van de Poppe, one of the most famous cryptocurrency analysts in the world, presented his projections for Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC). Sponsored

Sponsored

The cryptocurrency market is up early this weekend, especially after Bitcoin (BTC) managed to break through the $48,000 resistance on Friday (20).

At the close of this story, Ripple was trading at $1.22, while Stellar and Litecoin were trading at $0.37 and $179, respectively.

Sponsored

Sponsored

XRP close to breaking price record

Michael van de Poppe shared his expectations for XRP through a video posted this Saturday (21) on YouTube.

The analyst stated that the activated is performing similar movements over time.

Saying that the new uptrend could be quite strong, Poppe says the token could target resistance levels at $2.85 and $4.30. If the cryptocurrency manages to establish itself above these levels, it would break its record price of $3.40, set in 2018.

“We see XRP going up. Looking at the daily chart, altcoin is making the same moves in broader ways. For example, it started going up in November and then went down because of the SEC lawsuit. It started going up the same way in May and then corrected it. When we look at its current situation, we can see that the currency can take on a new uptrend. Looking at the Fibonacci numbers, Ripple could hit the $2.85 and $4.30 levels. “

Stellar and Litecoin may come back up

Michaël van de Poppe also examined the Stellar and Litecoin graphics. Claiming that most altcoins draw similar charts, he said that XLM might make a correction before making a new bullish push.

Regarding LTC, the analyst explained that the cryptocurrency could start a big upward movement in the near future, and could return to its record price of US$400.

“Stellar, on the other hand, exhibits Ripple-like moves at this point. When we look at the Bitcoin parity, we can see that it entered a similar accumulation process in 2017. As for the USDT parity, it is quite possible that it will return to previous levels. We may see a correction before the big breakout and the USD0.31 levels could be the ideal entry levels. ”

About Litecoin, he highlighted:

“When we look at Litecoin, we can see that it can take a big step to get back to record-breaking price levels. The $150 support level could be the entry level before the asset makes a big rally.”

Ripple’s Adversity in the SEC Case

The court case involving the SEC and Ripple continues. In December 2020, the US regulator filed a lawsuit against the company for allegedly obtaining illicit profits from the sale of its token, which according to the autarchy, was configured as an unregistered security.

Ripple, on the other hand, made its defense on the fact that the XRP token would be no different from other assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In inviting former SEC corporate finance chief William Hinman to a hearing in July, Ripple received unexpected statements.

Based on events disclosed in the minutes of the hearing held during the week, Hinman warned against the sale of unregistered securities by Ripple:

“They asked me if there would be a renewal or an adjustment to the securities laws. I told them they continued to sell XRP as unrestricted bonds. I told them, “If you want to comply with the regulations, you have to stop doing that.” They must have understood”.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information contained on our website is at his own risk and expense.