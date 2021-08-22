Cardano appreciates 18% reaches new ATH and crypto market returns to $2 trillion

Cardano continues to climb to a new record of $2.54. Bitcoin recovers $3,000 in one day and goes back to $47,000.

Bitcoin responded very well to the drop to $44,000 and added $3,000 of value in hours. Some altcoins, however, outperformed their leader again, including Cardano. The ADA exploded about 20% earlier and hit a new record of over $2.5.

New ADA ATH and Alts in green

It’s safe to say that Cardano’s native cryptocurrency has been among the best performing lately. On July 20th, the ADA dropped below $1 briefly during the market correction, but has since broken through. In a few weeks, it doubled its value and recovered $2.

In addition to a few more fluctuations on the road, he kept climbing and earlier today he painted a new all-time record of about $2.54 (on Bitstamp). Despite falling back slightly since then, the ADA solidified its position as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Ethereum, the second largest, rose 7% on the day and recovered $3,200. Binance Coin, despite losing its position to the ADA, rose 6% to over $420.

Most impressive gains from the highest cap alts come from Ripple (10%), Dogecoin (6%), Polkadot (10%), Uniswap (7%) and Bitcoin Cash (5%). LUNA is the only one in red on a 24-hour scale as it cooled down after the recent rally.



The Voyager Token was the most up from the top 100, with a 40% increase. SwissBorg (25%), The Graph (19%), Helium (13%), FTX Token (12%) and Polygon (11%) are next.

The cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased by more than $100 billion since yesterday’s low and has recovered $2 trillion as of now.

Bitcoin recovers $3K

The setback mentioned yesterday sent the primary cryptocurrency to a multi-day low of about $44,000. This came after the asset failed to break $48,000 earlier this week.

However, bulls intensified at this point and reversed the BTC price trajectory. Over the next few hours, bitcoin gradually began to increase in value and even surpassed $47,000 for a brief period.

Although it hasn’t managed to stay above that price, it’s still almost $3,000 more for the day. Its market capitalization has approached $900 billion once again, but its dominance has been reduced by high-flying altcoins. The metric dropped to 43.5%.



