Cardano sets new record with Bitcoin rise

Yesterday (21) was an important day for the Bitcoin, which saw its margin rise above $49,000. most altcoins has stagnated since yesterday, except for Cardano. ADA painted another all-time high, above $2.60.

Cardano is featured

Alternative currencies were all covered in green yesterday, with impressive gains on the charts. Ethereum it briefly exceeded $3,300, but has retreated somewhat since then and is currently below that level.

Binance Coin, which hit a new three-month high of more than $460, fell slightly to $455. Ripple (-1%), Dogecoin (-2.5%), Polkadot (-3%), Uniswap (-2%), Bitcoin Cash (-1%) and Chainlink (-2%) were also slightly corrected in one day.

Solana lost most of the value (-5%) after mapping an ATH yesterday. Talking about records against the dollar, ADA did so today after increasing 5% to just over $2.60.

Cardano’s native currency is up 160% since the July 20 market correction when it fell below $1.

More impressive gains are evident with mid- and low-cap altcoins. The NEAR protocol (30%) leads the charge, followed by THORChain (18%), Cosmos (16%), Fantom (13%), Enjin (11%), Chiliz (10%) and Filecoin (10%).

In addition, the cumulative market capitalization of all cryptocurrency assets has also remained relatively stable and is above $2.1 trillion.

Bitcoin with new highs

The primary cryptocurrency has also performed remarkably in recent days. On August 19, he struggled when he dropped to $44,000.

However, the landscape changed completely at that point, with the bulls taking over and sending the cryptocurrency north. O Bitcoin it added several thousand dollars of value and came to $47,000.

That wasn’t all as the BTC started another rally, this time it was above $49,000 as reported yesterday. This became their highest price line in three months.

Finally, at the time of writing this article, the BTC it fell back to the margin of $48,880 and its market capitalization is $918 billion.

READ MORE: Peter Schiff says those who aren’t selling Bitcoin are now “real idiots”