Ceni should receive an invitation to train the South American national team and Nação jokes: “Flamengo opened the doors”

Rogerio Ceni had a very intense work at Flamengo, but never fell in favor of the fans. He was Brazilian, Carioca and Supercopa do Brasil champion in about 8 months at Ninho do Urubu. Internally, the board liked the commander’s methods, but the coach’s relationship with some players and other employees was pretty bad.









This Saturday, the newspaper “Goal” reported that Rogério had an appointment to train the team for the Venezuela. The deal is not closed yet, but depends only on the master for the transaction to be completed. He is unemployed and was hoping to receive a good project.

“The coach was sought out by the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) to lead the national team. The wish is for him to take over the vacancy of José Peseiro, who resigned this Saturday (21)”, informed an excerpt of the report.

Ceni could go to the Venezuela national team. Flamengo opened the doors for the coach to pursue his career — Bruno (@bruno_ricardogr)

August 22, 2021





Although Venezuela is not a major power in South America, to command a selection on the continent pleases the coach, who will assess with care. If accepted, he will have full support for calls and choose better planning. The news caught the attention of red and black fans on the web.

Many believe that Flamengo is a showcase for any coach and, for that reason, even though he was fired, Ceni has a lot of lust for everything he did in Mengão. Recently, Rogério was also speculated in two Brazilian clubs: Bahia and Fluminense.