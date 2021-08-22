This morning, Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Premier League. Playing at home, the Blues came out with a 2-0 victory with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James.

With the result, Chelsea won their second victory in the Premier League. With the six points added, the current Champions League champions take the runner-up of the English – tied with leaders Liverpool.

The Blues were superior throughout the game. With advanced marking, the team did not give space to Arsenal and guaranteed the victory away from home. The goal machine, Romelu Lukaku, debuted with the Chelsea shirt swinging the net and showed that he will be a great reinforcement for Tuchel’s team this season.

Arsenal will return to the field next Saturday, 28, at 8:30 am (GMT), against Manchester City. Chelsea will play against Liverpool, also on Saturday, at 1:30 pm (GMT).

The game

The match started balanced, but with Chelsea wanting to stay more in their offensive field. At 14 minutes, on his debut in the Blues shirt, Lukaku opens the scoreboard at Emirates Stadium. James went to the end line from the right and crossed in the small area, where the Belgian arrived free and only anchored for the goal.

After Lukaku’s coronation, the game continued to be played, with both teams seeking to infiltrate the opposing defense. But Chelsea knew how to make better use of the space given by Arsenal and extended their advantage. At 34, Mount played for James, who took it first and puffed out the nets.

Until the end of the first stage, the Blues kept a better performance, safely, after a good start by Arsenal.

The second half started fast, with Chelsea trying to attack, and Arsenal cornered. Despite this, the first goal chance was for the Gunners, with a bomb from Saka, which forced Mendy to make a great save.

The game continued to be balanced, with the Gunners looking for every way to touch the scoreboard and Chelsea knowing how to take advantage of their opportunities.

The second stage followed with the goalkeepers as a highlight. At 31, Mount found Lukaku in the small area, who headed hard, but Leno made a beautiful save, the ball still exploded on the crossbar and went to the end line.

Despite some attempts by Arsenal, Chelsea were superior throughout the match and managed to win their second victory in English.