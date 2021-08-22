DeFi: trend that could revolutionize the financial market | All Rondônia

In recent years, buying cryptocurrencies has proved to be a very profitable possibility for those who understand the subject. However, as it is a digital currency, this type of transaction needs its own structure — traditional banking bureaucracies no longer fit into this new way of thinking and working with money. That’s why DeFi was born, a trend that grew more than 20 times in just one year.

In 2020, applications blocked in DeFi jumped from $652 million to $14.7 billion. Its algorithms, by the way, are more malleable than those of bitcoins, which shows that this technology can be even more revolutionary. Understand more about the subject!

After all, what is DeFi?

It’s an abbreviation for decentralized finances — “decentralized finance” in Portuguese. DeFi is a still experimental form of finance where there are no intermediaries for the transaction, such as brokers, banks or exchanges. Instead, smart contracts are used (smart contracts), that is, virtual protocols created to make online transactions safer and more reliable. The DeFi segment can be divided into four strands:

Per-to-peer (P2P) lending

A type of loan in which a financial institution acts as an intermediary between the interested parties (lender and applicant), without being responsible for providing the money. As with all technologies that are part of DeFi, the intention is to reduce costs, cut bureaucracy and streamline transactions.

dex

Acronym for exchanges decentralized (decentralized exchanges), are contracts that automatically exchange one crypto for another, but at a lower rate than that charged by a company in the traditional centralized market. O dex follows the same logic as lending, but it is aimed at operations of trading.

Assets

They are tokenized financial assets, that is, with an electronic key (token) which works like a digital contract.

Payments

These are the means of payment in DeFi, such as applications, protocols and solutions, but all decentralized.

How it works

DeFi uses decentralized applications, called DApps, to perform financial functions in the blockchain, immutable ledger and cryptocurrency explorer that records every single transaction made within it. So, instead of negotiations being carried out by centralized companies, such as a brokerage house or a bank, the entire process takes place between the participants, without intermediaries.

Ethereum

You smart contracts most common in DeFi are those from ethereum, as the technology came about with this cryptocurrency. Unlike what happens with bitcoin, the best known digital currency, Ethereum allows the development of decentralized applications.

When it appeared in 2015, ethereum made it possible to create financial systems — loans, insurance and even stock exchanges — without interference from third parties. Currently, cryptocurrency processes billions of transactions a day without requiring a company to certify that each one has been completed.

The guarantee that everything will happen as desired comes from the quality of the code, which is usually audited by more than one institution of software. Furthermore, the code is public, meaning anyone can download it and check its effectiveness.

Main DeFis of the present time

Check out the most famous technology-based systems:

So

Is stablecoin (stable currency), that is, a cryptocurrency paired with some stable asset to reduce the chances of volatility. In Dai’s case, the stable asset is a currency of great international value, such as the dollar and the euro. Used in payments, it is traded by large exchanges in Brazil, such as NovaDAX, for example. It currently has more than $2.64 billion in locked crypts.

Uniswap

Is exchange that allows the negotiation of different tokens issued by blockchain of ethereum. Instead of relying on liquidity agents, the protocol encourages users to train pools — smart contracts that block tokens in a exchange decentralized — and issues trading fees to those providing liquidity. Recently, Uniswap made history: it was the first DeFi protocol to reach $1 billion in fee generation.