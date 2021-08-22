Former Goldman Sachs Announce New DeFi Ondo Protocol – Money Times

Finance Wave, decentralized finance protocol (defi, the acronym in English) developed by two former employees of the Goldman Sachs, raised $4 million in a seed round (to boost its growth) of private investment.

THE Panther Capital led the round, which also included the participation of companies Genesis, Digital Currency Group, CMS Holdings, CoinFund and Divergence Ventures.

Angel investors, like Stani Kulechov (founder of Abird), Richard Ma (founder of Quant stamp) and Christy Choi (former investment director of Binance) were also part of the round.

Ondo Finance is a protocol based on Ethereum which allows users to generate crypto-backed loans to earn income.

Both lenders and borrowers jointly contribute capital in “Ondo Vaults,” which use stand-alone contracts to fulfill loan terms. “Vaults” are fund pools that have a strategy designed to maximize potential returns on DeFi asset pools.

There are two types of Ondo home vault positions: fixed income and variable income. Fixed income vaults aim to provide a stable income, and variable income vaults seek to maximize returns through leverage.

The CEO of Ondo, Nathan Allman, a former employee of the Digital Assets team at Goldman Sachs, explained how vaults work, using the vault example USDC-ETH Ondo/Uniswap.

This vault splits the income earned from providing liquidity to the USDC-ETH pool of the Uniswap in fixed income and variable income positions.

Users can make deposits in the fixed income position with US Dollar Coin (USDC) and receive a stable income for a specified time, or they can make deposits in the variable income position with ether (ETH) and receive leveraged exposure to the yields of Uniswap’s USDC-ETH liquidity pool, Allman said.

“Ondo users can invest in both positions, in any proportion they want, creating their own custom payback profiles,” added Allman.

The other co-founder of Ondo, Pinku Surana, was vice president of the technology team at Goldman Sachs. Surana led the research and development team for blockchain from Goldman, providing the technical expertise for these initiatives.

With the new capital in hand, Ondo is looking to expand its current staff by hiring mainly engineers, said the CEO. The company also wants to support more blockchains and launch more revenue strategies, he said.

For the future, Ondo wants to release its own token and an autonomous decentralized organization (DAO).

“We believe that DAOs are the best organizational structure to align community incentives with the future success of the protocol, as well as to promote transparent and distributed decision making and development.”