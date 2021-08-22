Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut bets on repeating what was already great

For a year as troubled and fraught with delays as it was, until 2020 delivered a very good crop of games. Were it not for The Last of Us 2 and Hades, probably Ghost of Tsushima would have bagged almost every game award of the year around the world. And in fairness: Sucker Punch’s open-world adventure is one of the most complex and painstaking works to appear on PlayStation in years.

the newly released Director’s Cut it’s a delightful excuse to return to the world of Jin Sakai and his fight against the Mongol invasion. There are many technical improvements, but the star of the pack is the expansion of the story, which amounts, in duration, to an entire arc of the original campaign. It takes about five hours to complete the main quest on Iki Island and double that to complete all side quests and investigate all locations.

For starters, it’s worth mentioning that transferring your save from the PS4 version to the PS5 version is extremely easy (but requires PlayStation Plus). Unlike Spider-Man Miles Morales, for example, you don’t need to install and run the old version to upload the cloud save – Director’s Cut already does this alone. Then you just download it, which takes a few seconds.

From there, just pick up where you left off and look for the quest marker on the map that will take you to Iki Island. This adventure becomes accessible as soon as you start Act 2 of the main saga.

In the story, Jin learns of the Eagle Tribe, a grouping of Mongolians who use shamans as leaders and drink hallucinogenic poison. Fearing that these villains invade Tsushima, the hero travels to Iki Island to nip the problem in the bud. The problem is that the place was the scene of a painful moment in Jin’s life and, in order to face the Eagle and his henchmen, he will also need to confront his past.

The story isn’t very daring (you already know how it’s going to end from the moment it starts), but it manages to entertain. After she introduces herself, you’re free to travel around Iki Island and do what you know best: destroy Mongolian camps, search for collectibles, and take ravishing photos.

There is a new skill that lets you use your horse as a ram to trample and kill enemies. It’s frighteningly fun and well-balanced, as it expends Determination, which prevents it from being used indiscriminately.

Anyone who has already forgotten how to fight in this game will quickly remember, changing poses (“stance”) according to the enemy and calculating the right time to press L1 to parry attacks.

The Mongols are stronger (the shamans sing during fights to boost the troops’ morale). But the challenge level remains the same. – playing on Normal difficulty, you probably won’t die once.

One of the best changes in Director’s Cut is the ability to assign specific amulets to each armor, instead of having to keep changing manually. This option is hidden, as you have to enable it first in the Options menu. Once you start using it, though, there’s no going back. – no one can stand writing down the ideal amulet sets for each armor.

Image: Press Release/Sucker Punch

By the way, building a good archer build with Tadayori’s armor will be useful in this expansion, as there’s a new minigame in Iki: the archery trials. You need to destroy a set number of light bulbs with your bow before time runs out. The shorter the time, the better the reward. Anyone who enjoys making 100% in the game will have fun testing the best strategies to get gold in all locations.

There’s new armor to conquer, new amulets to collect, new bamboos to cut, and lots of flags and records to find. The biggest change is the sanctuaries, which now honor diverse animals (instead of just foxes) and require a DualSense motion sensor minigame to complete.

Director’s Cut brings haptic feedback to the DualSense control, which is especially felt when you use the bow or climbing hook. It’s also nice to feel the horse’s footsteps as you ride and the wind rushing when you trigger the command to be guided by it.

Image: Disclosure/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE immersion gets even greater with 4K and 60fps display on the PS5, as well as 3D audio. The look, which was already wonderful, was spectacular. Another very welcome addition is lip sync for Japanese dub, previously made impossible by PS4 hardware.

Loading times have dropped a lot on the PS5. Still, each armor still takes a few seconds to have its preview displayed in the menu, something that should have been fixed.

At the Overall, Ghost of Tsushima’s Director’s Cut serves to crown a game that was already great. The punctual changes don’t disguise that Iki’s island functions almost identically to Tsushima’s. You’ll find more of it, yes, but how can you complain when it feels so good? Riding with Jin Sakai through the flowery fields of Japan leaving a trail of Mongolian blood along the way is still, a year later, an unforgettable experience.

FOLLOW THE START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol