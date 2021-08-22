Google ends GPS app on Android 12; understand | Maps and location

Google will end the Android Auto GPS app for mobile phones on Android 12. The company confirmed the decision on Wednesday (18). According to the search giant, the app will be replaced by Google Assistant’s driving mode, which is integrated with Google Maps. Android Auto for compatible vehicles, however, will not be affected and will remain available for download.

1 of 1 Android Auto will be replaced by Google Assistant driving mode; understand — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo Android Auto will be replaced by Google Assistant driving mode; understand — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo

Since the beginning of the week, as reported by the specialized website XDA Developers, the GPS app for mobile phones displayed a message about the end of service, informing that it would remain available only for compatible vehicles. The alert also instructed users to use Google Assistant driving mode on Android 12 phones.

According to Google, the app will no longer be available on Android 12, but users of previous versions of the operating system will still be able to use Android Auto on their mobile phone.

Android Auto for smartphones served as a “palliative” application, as Google Assistant’s driving mode ended up taking a long time to launch. Since then, the GPS app has had two versions, one for cars and one for smartphones. With the end of Android Auto for mobiles, the app will officially be replaced by Google’s assistant car mode.

Google Assistant driving mode is integrated with Google Maps and is available from Android 9 on phones with at least 4GB of RAM memory. The feature can be accessed either by the map app or by voice command. To access it, open Google Maps, set a destination and tap “Start” or say “Ok, Google” and “Start route to [destino]”.

The feature lets you make and receive calls while driving, send and read messages aloud, and even play music, thanks to the service’s integration with YouTube Music and Spotify.