Highlights of the Pebble Beach Elegance Contest

Every August, a golf club in California becomes a mecca for vintage car lovers. The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is the most important classic car event on the planet. On the edge of the Pacific Ocean, pre- and post-war models are judged on their rarity, authenticity, beauty, history and functioning.

The Elegance Contest is the grand finale of Monterey Motor Week (or Monterey Car Week), a celebration that brings together chassis number chasers, collectors discussing the highest bids obtained at auctions and billionaire gringos waging ego wars.

It’s a perfect stage to showcase the beauty of newly restored unusual cars. In fact, the Pebble Beach event was once the paradise of over restoration, a trend toward making vintage cars more ornate and shinier than they originally were. Today, however, never-restored automobiles also receive awards for their originality. Manufacturers such as Audi and Aston Martin are taking advantage of the hype to present their latest creations in the field of hypercars.

Porsche 917PA Spyder (1969)

Last year, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with 51% of the US population fully immunized against the coronavirus, the party is back in style, with 230 entries in the competition, held last Sunday.

The Best of Show – Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn Kurier 1938

The Best of Show – car that receives the main prize of the event – this time was the Mercedes-Benz 540K Autobahn Kurier, from 1938. Its body, very aerodynamic by the standards of the time, was based on competition cars. Its 5.4-liter in-line eight-cylinder engine, equipped with a supercharger, delivered 180 hp (which was a world of power in the 1930s). With that, and a four-speed gearbox, the car could reach 185 km/h, showing who was in charge of the newly built German autobahnen. The volumetric compressor, by the way, could give an overboost when the accelerator was pressed to the bottom – the feature, however, could only be used for 30 seconds at a time.

The model was unveiled at the 1934 Berlin Motor Show and had only six models built – the car that won the award in California is the only one left. It originally belonged to a Catalan ophthalmologist, Ignacio Barraquer, who traveled with the coupe across North Africa. To this day, the Mercedes bears old Barcelona license plates.

The ophthalmologist died in 1965 and the 540K was carefully guarded by the Barraquer family until 2004, when it was finally sold. Since then, the car belongs to Jorge Keller, a wine producer in California. In other words: in 83 years, this supercar from the 30s had only two owners!

Rauch & Lang TC4 Brougham (1912)

Pebble Beach had something new in 2021: an award for vintage electric cars. Eight models were entered, manufactured between 1896 and 1922, from forgotten brands such as Columbia and Rauch & Lang – all working perfectly, as required by the rules of the elegance contest.



33 Photos

Here we show these and other highlights among the winners of the 25 award-winning categories, as well as images from side events such as the Tour d’Elegance, the Ferrari Parade and the 70th anniversary celebration of the Pebble Beach Road Race, a road race for sports cars that gave rise to the elegance contest.