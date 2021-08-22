Kim Jong-un vetoes talking about her health after weight loss

North Korea warned citizens to avoid talking about the health of national leader Kim Jong-un after he lost weight recently.

According to information from the RFA news agency, sources in the country call this type of gossip a “reactionary act”.

Kim was visibly thinner when he appeared in state media in June after a long absence. After that, speculation began among the population.

Government officials say Kim is healthy and that his recent weight loss shows his suffering alongside his people, who struggle with chronic food insecurity made worse by the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Also according to the agency, the government’s attempts to prevent people from commenting on the health of the North Korean leader have apparently failed.

Whenever Kim Jong-un is absent from public life for an extended period, rumors about his health or plans for what might happen after his death circulate in and out of North Korea.