Malnutrition and weight loss are not indicative of weight loss success – 08/22/2021

When we talk about a weight-loss regimen, we encompass strategies that involve diets, training and even drug therapies aimed at fat loss — that is, the elimination of adipose tissue with improvement of existing chronic diseases, as well as the evolution of the general clinical picture and quality of life. This is what would be considered an ideal diet to lose weight.

But what do we find in the day-to-day of our digital reality, with great dissemination of useful and useless information, true and false, is that two factors end up being the most sought after by the public who “want to lose weight” (in quotation marks because I want to overlook the fact that weight loss is not a rule, nor mandatory, nor a means of fitting in in patterns): eating little (that typical ‘close your mouth’, or even ‘go hungry’); or else exclusively weight loss.

Regardless of what reason leads an individual to choose and enter a weight loss process, it is important to consider that these two choices mentioned above end up not bringing the ideal satisfaction. At first, they can even generate a transitory satisfaction, but inevitably we will have the “after” moment, when weight is no longer a problem and maintenance is needed.

Some very clear examples are: difficulty maintaining weight, relapses in plastic or bariatric surgeries, diseases associated with malnutrition due to lack of balanced diet planning, hormonal dysregulation, difficulties in getting pregnant, emotional and mood difficulties, aesthetic and structural problems (such as pain, weakness, flaccidity, stretch marks, joint wear). All of these problems can be associated with prolonged restrictive diets or weight loss without optimal follow-up.

And the reason is only one: malnutrition.

Losing weight is just the opposite of what is shown on the internet or seen in profiles of “lose weight fast for the summer and be happy” (as if happiness were only linked to being fat or thin). To lose weight is to offer better physical, biochemical and clinical aspects to the patient, which will improve their quality of life, mobility, sleep, metabolism, the hormonal system and their relationship with their pain, trauma and even the way they feel behaves around food (and which may have caused obesity and related chronic diseases).

Those looking for weight loss usually look for a quick answer to a craving that bothers them, and those looking for it through questionable behavior usually resort to what we’ve already talked about about eating too little, fasting excessively, starving, completely deregulating their systems for a only end: weight loss.

In this process, water is lost, endocrine, metabolic, neurological and behavioral systems are disrupted, causing malnutrition and lack of protein when taken for long periods. And then we see those conditions that we know a lot: the individual loses a lot of weight and immediately begins to have endocrine, metabolic and structural problems such as flaccid skin, joint pain, feeling of weakness, apathy, lethargy, weakened nails, hair loss, weak teeth , fragile bones, food intolerances, image or behavioral disorders, sleep dysregulation, hormonal dysregulation (women often experience this during menstruation).

Here you might already be agreeing with me: it’s not worth it, and you certainly know people who have gone through this, or go through it every year around the summer.

The weight loss achieved through these approaches is not necessarily related to the loss of adipose tissue and improvement in energy metabolism and fat oxidation, but rather to the loss of protein, water and muscle weight.

Efficient slimming is the exact opposite of that. We say that the success of a weight-loss regimen exists when, in addition to controlled weight loss, the patient has improved in all the other aspects mentioned above, that is, their mood improves, their energy improves, their sleep, endocrine system, inflammatory responses , mood, movements and mobility, pain, and so many other aspects, improve exponentially, giving that patient back the quality of life he deserved to experience.

But the time for this to happen can vary, as it depends who the patient is, how much weight it is necessary to eliminate in terms of fat, how the emotional, therapeutic, physical and clinical follow-up will be, in addition to the nutritional. Success occurs when this same individual remains within the expected results, avoiding the accordion effect, post-bariatric relapses, or lack of control of compulsive eating disorders.

If you are on a weight-loss regimen, always try to keep in contact with the professionals who accompany you, always be alert to the signs and symptoms of your body. A weight loss process is the fight against all the problems that obesity can cause to your body, and not an aesthetic goal.

If you liked the article, don’t forget to give your opinion on my Instagram and share this article.