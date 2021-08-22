Mega Sena 2402: bettor from Piauí hits alone and takes R$40.9 million; see the details

Last night (21), the dozens of the prize of the contest 2402 of the Mega-Sena. The draw took place in Space lotteries Cashier at the Tietê Bus Terminal in São Paulo. A bet made in Teresina, Piauí, hit the six numbers and took R$ 40.9 million.

The numbers drawn were as follows: 06, 22, 25, 29, 30, 60. The corner had 128 winners and each one receives R$ 30.6 thousand. On the court, 6,285 bets took R$891.06 each.









There will be a new draw next Wednesday (25) . You can bet at any lottery house in the country or on the Caixa Econômica Federal website, which can be accessed by cell phone, computer and other devices.

How to play at Mega Sena?

To participate in the Mega-Sena draw, a person needs to place a bet of 6 to 15 numbers on accredited lotteries or on the special lottery site. All bets placed before 19:00 on Wednesday (25) will participate.

The minimum bet to participate in the Mega-Sena costs R$ 4.50, with the right to be chosen 6 dozens, from 1 to 60. To be able to place one more number in the bet, the value rises to R$ 31.50. If the person wants to bet all 15 possible numbers, the value is R$22,522.50.