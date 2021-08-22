More than US$ 90 million in cryptocurrencies are stolen in a hacker attack on the Japanese stock exchange – Época Negócios

+



According to Elliptic, a blockchain analyst firm, just over $94 million in cryptocurrencies were obtained by hackers (Photo: NurPhoto / Getty Images)

The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid was hit by a hacker attack that took in more than $90 million worth of cryptocurrencies.

Liquid reported that some of the digital currency portfolios were compromised and suspended deposits and withdrawals indefinitely. According to a CNBC report, the attackers transferred the assets to four different portfolios.

“We are currently investigating and will provide regular updates,” tweeted the Japanese exchange, which is one of the world’s largest in daily cryptocurrency trading volume.

Elliptic, a blockchain analysis company, reported that just over $94 million worth of cryptoactives were obtained by hackers. Of the total, $45 million worth of tokens were being converted to ethereum through decentralized exchanges, that is, through blockchain-based platforms that do not require intermediaries such as Uniswap and SushiSwap.

“This allows the hacker to prevent these assets from being frozen, as is possible with many Ethereum tokens,” explained Elliptic.

This is the second major encryption theft to take place in just over a week. Last Tuesday (17), hackers stole more than $600 million worth of Poly Network digital tokens.

In an unusual twist, the criminals initiated a dialogue with the company and returned almost all funds. However, more than $200 million remains locked in an account that requires a password.

