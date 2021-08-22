‘Not every woman who wears a veil is oppressed’: what says Boushra Almutawakel, author of the viral image of mother and daughter in a burka

By
Abhishek Pratap
-
0

  • Fernanda Paul
  • BBC News World

Cutting from the work 'Mother, Daughter and Doll'

Credit, Boushra Almutawakel

Photo caption,

Work ‘Mother, Daughter and Doll’ was created in 2010

A mother, her daughter and a doll undergo a transformation with Muslim veils, through nine images, until they are completely covered by burkas and finally disappear altogether.

The montage with the series of photos has gone viral on social media since the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan.

Created in 2010 by Yemeni photographer Boushra Almutawakel, the work returned to circulation in the midst of the crisis in the country under the caption “disappearance”.

The repercussion surprised the author herself, considered a defender of women’s rights and a pioneer in the Muslim world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR