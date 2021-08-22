Ripple seeks Technical Services Engineer in Brazil; See other vacancies

The Brazilian economy is still facing difficulties to regain its footing, which would help boost jobs. But little by little, new job openings are opening up in the market.

The good news is that the cryptocurrency industry has shown strength and is looking for professionals around the world to work in the field.

The Cointelegraph made a survey of companies that have vacancies to work in Brazil.

job vacancies

The Exchange Market Bitcoin has 15 job openings available, all for São Paulo. Among them, 12 vacancies are for the IT sector.

Bitso, which set up its office in Brazil this year, has 6 vacancies to work in the country.

The company is in full expansion and announced an initiative in the DeFi sector with integration to the Pyth Network.

Binance maintains the advertisements for two vacancies in Brazil. One for working in the Compliance sector and one for the operations sector.

Altogether, there are more than 100 vacancies for various positions and to work in different countries.

Coinbase has a hundred vacancies around the world. However, almost all can be done by working remotely. The positions with the greatest opportunities are Customer Experience and Recruitment and Human Resources.

Ripple already has more than 80 vacancies open and one of them is for Brazil. The vacancy is to work in São Paulo as a Technical Services Engineer. Know more.

