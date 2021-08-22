Ripple signs new partnership for remittances to Thailand

The price of XRP jumped 10% as news of the partnership hits the market

Ripple announced a new partnership with GME Remittance, a South Korean remittance provider, in an agreement set to see the expansion and acceleration of international payments and remittances from South Korea to Thailand.

The blockchain company is working on the project through SBI Ripple Asia, a subsidiary formed from the collaboration between Ripple and SBI Holdings, the press release clarified. The project will then use RippleNet, a distributed financial network for banks and other institutions.

By joining Ripple’s network, the South Korean company will gain access to the Thai bank Siam Commercial Bank, a move that will dramatically improve overall transaction processing for Thailand and the region.

Companies using RippleNet do not need to pre-finance destination accounts as they can take advantage of the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service, a product Ripple designed to help companies transact cross-border transactions easily and at a lower cost when compared to those of legacy channels.

The ODL allows banks and financial institutions to obtain the necessary liquidity through XRP, the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple ecosystem.

According to GME Remittance COO Subash Chandra Poudel, the partnership allows them to quickly enter new shipping corridors, as well as benefit from the speed and transparency of transactions that come with using RippleNet.

Commenting on the partnership, Ripple’s vice president of corporate strategy, Emi Yoshikawa, said the remittance corridor has witnessed massive growth as more people than ever look for remittances to send money.

The positive news had an impact on XRP, with the price of the digital asset rising more than 10% on Wednesday morning. According to CoinGecko data, the price of XRP hit its highest level since June 15, reaching intraday highs of $0.90 on most major cryptocurrency exchanges.

The cryptocurrency market capitalization rose to over $41 billion to see XRP dominance increase to 2.1% of the entire cryptocurrency market.