Seeking to leave Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo asks to stay on the bench in his Italian debut

One of the telenovelas that have appeared in recent months, together with Messi and Mbappé, was the permanence or not of Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus. For now, the Portuguese star is still playing for the Old Lady, but he is still looking to leave the club, according to information from Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist, specialized in the transfer market, stated that the ace asked not to start playing on Juve’s debut in the Italian Championship because he still wants to resolve his future and intends to leave the Turin team.

The impediment to this, however, is the fact that, so far, the Old Lady has not received any official offer from the attacker. Cristiano Ronaldo’s high salaries would prevent the vast majority of clubs from having the financial conditions to hire him.

Juve’s director, Czech Pavel Nedved said that the decision to stay on the bench was taken jointly by club and player and assured, once again, that “Cristiano Ronaldo will stay. 100%”, in an interview with ‘DAZN’.

Cristiano has a contract until the end of the current season with Juventus and his future remains completely open. At 36 years of age, the ace shows no signs that he intends to retire and there is much talk in the European press about a possible transfer to PSG, which has already signed Lionel Messi, or to Manchester United, where he stood out worldwide for the first time.