SUS Ombudsman validates citizen participation in Health actions in Maceió – Maceió City Hall

The first municipality to receive external evaluators from the Institutional Accreditation of SUS Ombudsman, Maceió ensures high resolution to demands and could become the first device to receive a national seal

Institutional Accreditation Team of SUS Ombudsman visits the Municipal Health Secretary, Célia Fernandes. Photo: Ascom SMS

External evaluators of the Institutional Accreditation of SUS Ombudsman in Brazil ended last Friday (20) the visit to the SUS Ombudsman of the Municipal Health Department of Maceió. For three days, the team conducted interviews with members of the ombudsman, the quality management team and strategic partners to support the external evaluation report that could bring to Maceió the first seal of accreditation among SUS ombudsmen in Brazil.

The project is carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in partnership with the Ministry of Health, and, at this stage, 24 state, municipal and public hospital ombudsmen were selected for institutional quality validation, starting work in the municipalities through Maceió.

For three days, the Institutional Accreditation team interviewed members of the Ombudsman and SMS technical areas. Photo: Ascom SMS

The arrival of the Accreditation team to Maceió stems from the trajectory of the Ombudsman, an instrument of participatory citizenship established in 2006 and recognized for the high rate of resolution of the demands presented, according to a report produced by the technical staff and analyzed by an external team that now checks, in loco , the quality of this work.

“Institutional Accreditation consists of building, together with each ombudsman, a self-assessment device, in which the ombudsmen themselves assess their work. This report is prepared by a quality management team built by elements of the ombudsman and partners considered strategic from other instances, whether from the State Health Department itself, as is the case here in Maceió, or from other instances outside the City Hall’s public machinery ”, says the researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, Fernando Bessa, who coordinates the Accreditation project.

Researcher at Fiocruz, Fernando Bessa informs that the Accreditation work starts from the self-assessment for the external evaluation of the Ombudsman. Photo: Ascom SMS

According to the researcher, the work of the team of external evaluators consists, in practice, of verifying whether the self-assessment report is substantiated in the institutional practices of the Ombudsman. “This construction starts from the endogenous look, that is, from the ombudsman’s own components looking at themselves, to the exogenous look, that is, the partner components outside the ombudsman, looking at the ombudsman’s work”.

Based on these internal reports, explains the researcher, the team of external evaluators checks the practices presented, in order to produce an external evaluation report that will support the Accreditation process.

“This external evaluation report, in turn, when it is prepared, will come to the project coordinators, called the Accreditation Committee, which will give the final opinion and determine whether the ombudsmen involved will be accredited or not, and this is substantiated in the granting of an accreditation seal, to be elaborated, organized and planned”, informs the researcher.

Fernando Bessa explains that the Institutional Accreditation seal attests to the quality of the work performed by each of the ombudsmen, within a set of referential principles, but considering the reality in which each one is inserted.

“This set of standards for the quality of the ombudsman, as we call it, is registered in a document called the Quality Reference and serves as a guide. It does not mean a feedback on what an ombudsman should have or do to be considered of good quality”, he says.

For Josiene Barbosa, the presence of the Institutional Accreditation team validates the quality of the Ombudsman’s work. Photo: Ascom SMS

He emphasizes that this is not a competition for the best performance among ombudsmen, but a stimulus to the adoption of good practices, considering the potential of each one, so that improvements are observed in the evolution of the work itself.

“This is a general framework, which the ombudsmen selected by the project must look and realize how much they resemble or not reality itself, understanding that each ombudsman is inserted in a local reality that is unique, therefore, incomparable. It is not a question of establishing a ranking of ombudsmen, of establishing a vertical hierarchical relationship, but of establishing a horizontal accreditation system, which empowers ombudsmen, so that they can compare themselves with themselves over a given time,” he observes Fernando Bessa.

Along with the researcher, the team of external evaluators formed by Evelyn Silvano, Graziele Strombeck and Paulino Fantoni was in Maceió.

Recognition

For the SUS ombudsman in Maceió, Josiene Barbosa, representing the first ombudsman to undergo the evaluation represents the recognition of the work developed for the improvement of health services in Maceió.

“We are going through an Institutional Accreditation process, which may grant us an accreditation seal, and the most beautiful thing about this whole process is that it could be the first SUS ombudsman in Brazil to receive this seal. The external evaluators came based on all the information from documents and reports that were sent to this team of evaluators, based on our work, in our daily lives”, he says.

How the work is developed

The main attribution of the SUS Ombudsman is to answer, objectively and with a technical basis, the demands presented by the citizens, in the scope of health care in Maceió.

“The work is done in stages. We receive the complaint, the ombudsman analyzes it and forwards it to the responsible technical area to follow up, deal with the complaint and give a response to the citizen, so that he can obtain a solution to his problem. Thanks to the high resolution, today we are a nationally recognized ombudsman and applauded by the Ministry of Health as an Active Ombudsman that works in fact and in law”, comments the ombudsman.

In order to achieve the results, the work of the SUS Ombudsman is carried out impartially to respond to the issues raised by citizens, offering them the relevant institutional response.

“We have the mission to listen to the citizen, register, forward their manifestations, in addition to mediating conflicts. With this, we are able to improve the work process within the health institution”, ponders the ombudsman.

She clarifies that the work is developed in a collaborative and transparent way between the technical areas of the Municipal Health Department and with administrative independence. “We would like to thank all the technical areas and the contribution of our secretary, Celia Fernandes, who has been a partner. We act very ethically, impartially, without prejudice or prejudice, which is very important, ensuring citizen participation for the continuous improvement of the SUS”.

For the ombudsman, being under the evaluation of an Accreditation team is a mixture of challenge and achievement. “Participating in this institutional accreditation process is and is being a great challenge, which it is necessary to go through to reap the fruits, which will be very fruitful. It is a moment of great achievement for the entire SUS Maceió Ombudsman team. The expectation is very high, but having the SUS Maceió Ombudsman recognized as a reference throughout Brazil is a reason for everyone’s satisfaction and the certainty that we will continue to improve the work and the quality of services offered to our users”, assesses Josiene Barbosa .

How to activate the Ombudsman

To activate the Ombudsman, the citizen has several channels, including telephone, email or face-to-face service. “The Ombudsman service has several demand entries. Citizens can reach us by phone 3312-5441, by institutional email [email protected] or by face-to-face service, which is our flagship, and we also work with the SUS Ombudsman Computerized System , which is linked to the Ministry of Health”.

Through these channels, citizens can forward any manifestation related to the provision of health services offered by the City of Maceió.

“The Ombudsman is above all an instrument of citizenship. It was born with the aim of functioning as an effective channel for social participation. Our attribution is to welcome all the manifestations brought by the citizens of Maceió, be it a compliment, a complaint, a complaint, the search for information or a suggestion. The Ombudsman has this role of promoting citizenship and participatory democracy”, points out the ombudsman Josiene Barbosa.

