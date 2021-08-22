With a Disney princess theme, Claudia Leitte brings the family together for a special birthday party for Bela and the web melts

This Sunday, 22, Claudia Leitte (41) blew up the cute meter when revealing the details of her daughter’s intimate 2-year-old party, Bella.

Through social networks, the singer revealed the cute theme of Moana, Disney character, who dictated the decor full of references to the coast.

“We sang happy birthday to the most beautiful Moana in the world, who turned 2 years old on Friday, Bela. May the Lord bless my little girl more and more, in the name of Jesus!”, wrote the mother owl in the caption of the post.

From the comments, fans melted. “Most beautiful thing”, said one. “Many blessings for this princess”, declared another.

The girl is the result of Claudia Leitte’s marriage to Marcio Quarry, who also had David (12) and Rafael (9).





