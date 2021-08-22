Woman finds nut and bolt in Domino’s pizza; see | Last Second

MEN Media Domino’s Pizza with Screw

One customer was terrified when she only realized she was eating a pizza with a nut and a screw after she had already devoured half of it. The case took place in a Domino’s establishment in England, reports the British newspaper The Mirror.

She ordered the pizza for delivery on Thursday, July 29, and after contacting the branch, they returned the pizza the following Monday, but then photos of the pizza appeared online.

The accompanying post marked local media and a food safety agency and included: “PLEASE check your pizzas before you eat. I would hate it if I or anyone else ate these!”





Since then, Domino’s Pizza has responded by apologizing for the incident and saying that it had spoken to the store to prevent this from happening again in the future.

“At Domino’s, we take customer satisfaction and security very seriously – contamination of this nature is extremely rare,” the company said in a statement.