”14 kg more than pure happiness”

Barbara Evans ignores critics and celebrates her natural body by posing in a bathing suit during an idyllic walk with her husband

Last Saturday, 21, Barbara Evans (30) left his followers open-mouthed when he appeared enjoying a boat ride.

Without hiding the change in shape, the model surprised by showing her body with accentuated curves in a black bathing suit.

“Me with my 14 kg more of pure happiness! love yourself and accept yourself”, she wrote in the caption, inspiring her followers.

In the comments, there was no lack of praise for the blonde. “Beautiful! Proud of you”, said one. “14 kg more to be more perfect”, declared another.

Enjoying the weekend off, the daughter of Monique Evans (65) is on the coast of São Paulo accompanied by her husband, Gustavo Theodoro (30).





