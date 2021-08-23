15 cases of covid-19 confirmed this Saturday (21) in Feira de Santana – Acorda Cidade

Published on 08/21/2021 18:37.

134 people await test results.

Photo: Reproduction/Images IOC/Fiocruz

The epidemiological bulletin of the Municipal Health Department informs, this Saturday (21), that 15 cases of covid-19 were confirmed in Feira de Santana and that 182 test results were negative. No deaths from covid-19 have been reported in the past two days and 34 people are hospitalized. The bulletin also informs that 134 people are awaiting test results. See other data.

Report card

Cases confirmed this Saturday (08/21/2011): 15

Patients recovered on the day: 20

Negative results on the day: 182

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 34

Death reported on the day: 0 – The Department of Health emphasizes that the inclusion in the bulletin of death records by Covid-19 is made when the death certificate, notification form and positive test results for the disease reach the Epidemiological Surveillance.

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the city: 49,462 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 21, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 3,183

Total recovered in the municipality: 45,285

Total negative tests: 67,597 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 21, 2021)

Waiting for exam results: 134

Total deaths: 970

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 25,177 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 21, 2021)

Positive result: 4,873 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 21, 2021)

In home isolation: 3

Negative result: 20,304 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 21, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).