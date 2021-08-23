3 goals in 20 days: Grêmio sees palmeiras suffer with Deyverson and ask for Borja back

Miguel Borja scored again and the Guild won an important victory over Bahia, last Saturday (21), to get closer to leaving the Z-4 ​​of the Brazilian Championship. Now there are three goals in four games for the Colombian (in less than 20 days), which was loaned by Palmeiras until the end of 2022. Meanwhile, the São Paulo club is going through a bad phase of its center forwards – Deyverson and Luiz Adriano.

In less than 20 days, Borja scored 3 goals in 4 matches for Grêmio. Deyverson, ZERO at Palmeiras (Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA)



This Sunday morning (22), Palmeiras lost 1-0 to Cuiabá in the middle of Allianz Parque, starting the match with Rony of “false 9”. After the strategy failed, the coaching staff put Deyverson in the second half and the center forward stopped on Walter. Luiz Adriano was not even on the reserve bench, which made the Palestinians lose patience with the board.

After all, why not give Borja a chance and release him (even if Grêmio pays 100% of his salaries) to a rival in Serie A? According to the team at ESPN, this was due to Alviverde’s financial reasons and also because there was an understanding that shirt 9 would not have a place in Abel Ferreira’s current cast.

Borja: 3 goals in 4 Grêmio games Deyverson: good people — Central do Palmeiras (@CentralDaSEP)

August 22, 2021





Borja: 3 goals in 4 games at Grêmio.

August 22, 2021





August 22, 2021





“Then Borja wouldn’t solve it”

In 4 games for Grêmio he already has + goals compared to Luiz Adriano and Deyverson in the entire season.

He even scored a header yesterday. Getting rid of 500 thousand months for a team that has Melo, Lucas Lima and Luiz Adriano receiving almost 1 Mi is meaningless https://t.co/nxKy1yeIk7 — Palmeiras/BR (@SEPalmeirasBR)

August 22, 2021





August 22, 2021





“With Borja holding Grêmio and possibly standing out in Rio Grande do Sul, the showcase would work to enhance the athlete’s value with a view to a sale, which is the goal of Palmeiras – in order to recover in parts the investment of Leila Pereira’s company “, inform the ESPN.

Even on loan, Borja has been showing his service, which is great for Grêmio, who reached 16 points after three straight wins at the Brasileirão. Felipão’s team climbed to 17th place and is only one away from leaving the Z-4.

The tendency is for the Colombian to remain in charge of the attack. Grêmio resumes training and plays on Wednesday (25) against Flamengo, at 9:30 pm, for the first match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, at Arena.