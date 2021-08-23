34% of the current Bitcoin supply may be lost

The total amount of Bitcoin (BTC) lost or kept over the long term is now approximately 34% of the current cryptocurrency supply. Sponsored

On-chain market analyst Glassnode projects that the amount of Bitcoin in wallets with no movement over the long term, either by decision of their holders or because access to those currencies has been lost, has reached a percentage of 33.96%. The total amount of coins exceeds 7.1 million BTC.

Source: Glassnode

The company also highlighted that the outflow of Bitoin on exchanges also intensified again. “The market went through a series of outflow phases on exchanges last year, when a large asset withdrawal was last seen in late 2020,” as stated in the tweet.

BTC trying to exceed $50,000

Bitcoin is looking to overcome the $50,000 resistance, which has managed to establish itself above $48,000 currently. The increase in the outflow of assets on exchanges was favorable to its price, with the BTC performing in August the highest increase in the last five months. The cryptocurrency has risen more than 19% this month alone. In the last 31 days, the jump was 65%.

Bitcoin ETFs

Investment managers are still trying to push for a Bitcoin ETF to be approved in the United States. However, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not yet taken a position on ETF approvals.

More recently, investment firm AdvisroyShares filed a Bitcoin ETF application. It joins a list of at least 12 other companies that have filed with the SEC. Several of these requests have only come in the past few weeks; such as Galaxy Digital and asset management giant Invesco. Meanwhile, some of those companies that filed the lawsuit earlier this year, such as WisdomTree, are still awaiting a final decision from the SEC.

