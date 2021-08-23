5th installment of emergency aid paid by Bolsa Família and the general public this week

key points Withdrawal of the 5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for those born in April will be on August 22;

Those who missed the deadline to contest emergency aid will have to wait for a new period to open;

Policyholders will receive WhatsApp messages in order to gain access to the payment dates for their allowances.

Starting this week, Caixa Econômica Federal starts to release the withdrawal of the 5th installment of Emergency Aid 2021 for those born in April on August 22. The benefit is withdrawn according to the beneficiary’s month of birth.

What is the amount paid for Emergency Assistance?

Having a variation in the benefit amount due to the composition of the family, if you have only one member, the benefit is BRL 150 a month; with more than one person, the family starts to receive the value of BRL 250.

Families that are headed by a woman without a spouse or partner, with at least one person of legal age, the value is R$375.

Emergency Aid Deposit Schedule

born in january

5th installment – 08/20

6th installment – 09/21

7th installment – 10/20

born in february

5th installment – 08/21

6th installment – 09/22

7th installment – 10/21

born in march

5th installment – 08/21

6th installment – 09/23

7th installment – 10/22

born in april

5th installment – 08/22

6th installment – 09/24

7th installment – 10/23

born in may

5th installment – 08/24

6th installment – 09/25

7th installment – 10/23

born in june

5th installment – 08/25

6th installment – 9/26

7th installment – 10/26

born in july

5th installment – 08/26

6th installment – 28/09

7th installment – 10/27

born in august

5th installment – 8/27

6th installment – 09/29

7th installment – 10/28

born in september

5th installment – 08/28

6th installment – 09/30

7th installment – 10/29

born in october

5th installment – 08/28

6th installment – 10/01

7th installment – 10/30

born in november

5th installment – 08/29

6th installment – 10/02

7th installment – 10/30

born in december

5th installment – 08/31

6th installment – 10/3

7th installment – 10/31

Payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: August 18th

NIS ending 2: August 19th

NIS ending 3: 20th August

NIS ending 4: August 23

NIS ending 5: 24 August

NIS ending 6: 25th August

NIS ending 7: 26th August

NIS ending 8: August 27

NIS ending 9: 30th August

NIS ending 0: 31 August

What to do if you have not been included in the emergency aid extension

Those who were denied emergency aid in 2021 had until the day July 3rd to carry out the benefit review request. However, among several complaints about the system was down, many people were unable to ask for the correction.

Those who missed the deadline to contest emergency aid will need to wait for a new period to open. This is because the government does a monthly fine-combing of the benefit, which is verified by Dataprev in order to analyze any inconsistencies or irregularities in the payment of the benefit.

There is still no information disclosed until the moment when the new benefit contestation date will be opened.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, if the reason that motivated the cancellation makes a challenge possible, the citizen’s record will be re-analyzed and the worker can receive it again, if the challenge is approved.

The government also points out that, even after receiving the first installment, emergency aid can be canceled.

To check your status, access the website https://consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br with the CPF data, full name, mother’s name and date of birth and check if there are installments with the status “Cancelled”.

Access to WhatsApp

Starting this August, emergency aid policyholders will receive WhatsApp messages in order to gain access to the payment dates for their allowances. The decision was established by the federal government, which intends to use the application to pass on key information about the project.

How to register my WhatsApp in emergency assistance?

The Ministry of Citizenship has not yet detailed the step-by-step registration of the new service. The information that has already been announced states that Caixa Econômica will be creating an exclusive WhatsApp account for reporting the benefit.

