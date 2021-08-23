A CNN journalist who appeared on TV wearing a hijab leaves Afghanistan in a crammed plane and posts photos

Reporter Clarissa Ward, who drew attention by wearing a “hijab”—traditional Islamic women’s clothing—in a live entry on CNN, left Afghanistan. She posted on her Instagram photos inside a plane crammed with people fleeing the country as a result of the Taliban’s takeover.

“Finally leaving Kabul. Thinking of all those who cannot leave, who have been waiting for days, or who are hiding in their homes, afraid to leave,” Clarissa wrote.

husband and children in london

Clarissa Ward is 41 years old and the experience of covering conflict situations is nothing new in her career. The CNN reporter, who interviewed Taliban fighters, has been to Palestine, Israel, Lebanon and Iraq. In Syria, Clarissa was a few meters from bombed regions.

Even witnessing the flight of several journalists for fear of being killed by the Taliban, Ward remained firmly in the coverage while her husband, German Philipp von Bernstorff, takes care of the couple’s two children — aged 1 and 3 — in London.

The North American Clarissa Ward has been highlighted in the coverage of the events in Afghanistan Photo: Reproduction

The journalist’s performance was even commented on by Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, who provoked feminists about the reporter’s use of traditional clothing. On Twitter, Eduardo posted a print showing the correspondent wearing the “hijab”. “Hey Feminists, I found a cause for you here,” he wrote in the caption.