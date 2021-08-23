‘A deep civic anguish’, says Marieta Severo about the current government

Marietta Severus, 74 years old, who came to be contaminated by the new coronavirus, revealed that she was afraid of dying during the time she was hospitalized. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the actress said that she questioned the doctor: “Am I going to be intubated and die?”.

By the time she was hospitalized with the disease, Severo had 50% of her lung involvement and was hospitalized in the same hospital as her husband, theater director Aerbal Freire-Filho, who suffered a stroke in June last year.

“I believe he will be able to recover something of his life and ours,” said the veteran to the vehicle.

In sattina, Marieta Severo also criticized the president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (No party): “I have never had such deep civic anguish, despite being from a generation that lived through the dictatorship. I know what it’s like to have a barrier in front of dreams, the best in the country, preventing people from flourishing in their youth. Those tanks in the street… How does one defend a regime that puts a discharge pipe in the mouth of a young man, dragged in a barracks?”, he concluded.

