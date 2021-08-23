A woman performs a funeral for her husband, but discovers that he had already been buried by the other

Demetra Street held a farewell ceremony for her husband, Ivan, in Baltimore (USA). Dozens of people gathered around an urn with the ashes of the deceased in Baltimore (USA). Very moved, she even sang a song, “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”, the chapel in honor of the dead. The information is of Extra.

Ivan Street: ‘buried’ twice Photo: Publicity

But the American discovered that the urn was empty. She began to suspect that something was wrong after she asked to see her husband’s ashes, but was stopped by a funeral home employee.

Then a shocking new revelation: Ivan had not been cremated, but buried by another woman, who also claims to be his widow, three days earlier. Both funerals were done by the same company! The funeral home is being processed by Demetra.

To read the full article on Extra Click here.