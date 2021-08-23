Acute pancreatitis made journalist lose 25 kg and spend two years in hospital – 08/22/2021

When he was admitted to the hospital complaining of pain in his abdomen and back, journalist João Pedro Domingues, 31, had no idea that he would be hospitalized for two years. During this period, he had severe acute pancreatitis, an intestinal fistula, underwent 15 surgical procedures and needed parenteral nutrition to survive. Know his story.

“In December 2015, I went to the hospital with severe pain in the abdomen and back, I had no idea what I had. After some tests, I was diagnosed with severe acute pancreatitis. The doctors explained that as it was a disease that attacked the digestive system, the more I ate through my mouth, the worse the inflammation would get.

For this reason, they took my food orally and introduced enteral nutrition through a nasogastric tube. The diet was liquid and was hung on the same support where the serum and medications were. I didn’t adapt to enteral nutrition, the probe in the nose bothered me and it became even more uncomfortable when I had nausea and vomiting.

After a week of hospitalization, my condition got worse and I went to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). The nutrologist who attended me chose to substitute enteral nutrition for parenteral nutrition [administrada por via intravenosa] in an attempt to improve my protein caloric intake and to see if my body accepted the diet better. Parenteral nutrition came in a clear bag with a white liquid that resembled milk and contained all the nutrients I needed.

As I was not responding to treatment and some parts of my pancreas were necrotic, I had to undergo surgery. During this time, the team and I made some attempts to get me back to feeding by mouth, with a lighter and more pasty diet, with puree, mashed fruit, soup, but my system rejected it. I felt pain in the abdomen and a lot of nausea.

It was a difficult phase and I had to adapt to all the sudden changes in my life, starting with the routine of a hospital, lack of privacy, medication all the time, contact with several doctors and nurses, several tests and about 15 surgical procedures I did to control the infections and complications that arose.

At the time I was 25 years old, I had to stop the last year of the journalism course, I left the internship and my father died. I had good and bad days, but as far as possible I was emotionally well because I appropriated the disease in order to seek information about pancreatitis, understand what it caused, how the treatment was.

In addition to having faith in my recovery, the support of my family and friends was important, they would visit me, try to distract me by playing video games and watching movies.

When the pancreatitis finally stabilized and I stopped the parenteral nutrition, the doctors discovered an intestinal fistula located in the small intestine and I needed to place a colostomy bag.

Basically 80% of what I ate through my mouth spilled out and, in a matter of seconds, went straight to the bag. My intestines didn’t absorb any nutrients, which led to a rapid and severe process of malnutrition. I entered the hospital with 68 kg and lost so much weight that I reached 43 kg.

Parenteral nutrition was essential to keep me alive. If I hadn’t had this support, I would probably have died of malnutrition or other complications. I came back with the parenteral to ensure the necessary protein caloric intake, but this time it was not exclusive, I also fed orally to adapt the digestive system to receive food, for the pleasure of eating and to practice chewing even if the food kept going straight into the colostomy bag.

My case was delicate, as I had already undergone many procedures, including a peritoneostomy, that is, they left the abdominal cavity open. My abdomen was healing naturally. Performing a new surgery to treat the fistula was complicated, as it could bring more risks, I had to wait 1 year and 8 months to operate.

In total, I was hospitalized for 2 years and 1 month, mainly due to the need for parenteral nutrition, I could only have this support in the hospital or in home care, but I didn’t have the conditions for this type of resource at home at the time.

In January 2018, I underwent the last surgery to reconstruct the intestinal transit, removing the fistula, the colostomy bag and closing the abdomen. I didn’t get any sequels. I totally weaned from parenteral nutrition and went back to eating normally by mouth.

A month after I was discharged, I got back my life, went back to college, graduated, and got a job. I follow up with a nutritionist and a nutritionist, I created new habits, I do not follow any specific diet, I have a healthy diet, I stopped drinking alcohol and I practice physical activity regularly.

Going through it all was a great lesson. In illness, we learn to be humble and trust the abilities of others when we lose our independence and cannot do something for ourselves.”

Understand pancreatitis

Acute pancreatitis is an inflammation that affects the pancreas, an organ in the digestive tract, which is located behind the stomach, near the intestinal loops. It is responsible for the production of various hormones such as insulin and pancreatin, and enzymes that digest food.

“The most common cause of pancreatitis is gallstones. This pebble leaves the gallbladder and passes through a common channel of the pancreas and bile, and ends up inflaming the outlet of this channel and obstructing the drainage of secretion from the pancreas. In 70% of cases, pancreatitis occurs due to the migration of the stone in the gallbladder (cholelithiasis)”, explains Simone Reges Perales, digestive system surgeon at Unicamp (State University of Campinas).

In addition to gallstones, inflammation of the pancreas can occur due to excess alcohol, hypertriglyceridemia, common in obese patients, who have high cholesterol, autoimmune or hereditary causes. The main symptoms are abdominal pain, fever, yellowish eyes, low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting and general malaise.

When there is a necrosis of the pancreas, surgery is necessary. “Only 20 or 30% of patients progress to severe acute pancreatitis. The pancreas, in this case, may have tissue necrosis and the doctor needs to operate to remove some of the inflamed and necrotic tissue in the abdomen. This patient needs an ICU and it is a relatively serious case — mortality is around 5 to 12% of these cases”, warns Henrique Perobelli, gastroenterologist and colo-proctologist at the São Camilo Hospital Network in São Paulo.

The specialist explains that the need for new surgical interventions is very common, however, the patient has great chances of recovering 100%.

Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition

Enteral nutrition is given to the patient through a tube that goes from the nose to the stomach or is placed by endoscopy in the stomach itself, externalizing through the abdominal wall.

Parenteral nutrition is administered through the patient’s vein. The main difference between them is that enteral nutrition uses our digestive system to be absorbed, whereas parenteral nutrition enters directly into the vein and does not need to be absorbed.

Enteral nutrition is indicated when there is no possibility for the person to feed through the mouth, have difficulties in swallowing, refuse to eat and when it is not possible to use the oral route. There are situations where the problem is in the esophagus or stomach. In such cases, the diet can be given directly into the small intestine. Enteral nutrition is contraindicated when the digestive tract is not able to receive it, such as in cases of obstruction, vomiting and diarrhea.

Theoretically, any food or drink can be administered in enteral nutrition, however, as the tubes that go to the stomach are thin and delicate, thicker foods can clog them. The most recommended is that only industrialized formulas be used, which contain all the necessary nutrients and in the correct viscosity.

Parenteral nutrition is indicated when the digestive tract cannot be used, should not be used, or when it is not functional enough to allow the individual to remain nourished. As this is a complex procedure, parenteral nutrition must be applied by a specialized physician so that the patient has the greatest benefit with the least risk.

The formulas that are given in the vein are extremely controlled and specific, providing everything that the person needs to stay nourished, even for years if necessary.

All stages of parenteral nutrition, from its manufacture or handling to the care of the catheters used to administer it, require a very strict control, knowledge and practice of the professionals involved in order to avoid the risk of infections.

It is not indicated when the digestive tract can be used and it is sufficient to nourish the individual, when it is not possible to have a vein to infuse it or any metabolic complications that limit it.

It is important to emphasize that, in all situations in which patients are having difficulty maintaining blood pressure at a normal level, both enteral and parenteral nutrition are contraindicated.

Source: Paulo César Ribeiro, intensive care physician, medical manager of the nutritional therapy team at Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP) and member of the Nutritional Therapy Committee of the Brazilian Association of Intensive Care Medicine.