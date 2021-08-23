Adolescents begin to be vaccinated in Anapolis this Monday (23)

Starts, this Monday (23), the application of the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Anapolis, in adolescents from 12 to 17 years old. Priority is given to students, minors with comorbidities, whether autistic or pregnant.

It is necessary that the registration is properly carried out and approved on the City Hall website, in order to receive the application of the immunizing agent.

The exclusive point for vaccination is the former Cerest, located in the Boa Vista district, on the border with the São Carlos district, located in the Northeast region of the city.

It is noteworthy that students must necessarily be enrolled in educational institutions.

Vaccination locations this Monday (23)

first dose

Exclusively for pregnant women, postpartum women, students aged 12 and 12 to 17 with comorbidities, Autistic Spectrum Disorder and pregnant women aged between 12 and 17 years

Old Cerest (pedestrians)

(Pregnant women must submit a medical report to change the immunizing agent in the second dose)

second dose

AstraZeneca

Milk Bank (pedestrians)

St. Mary of Nazareth (pedestrians)

JK (drive-thru)

CMTT (drive-thru)

Rainbow (pedestrians)

Pfizer (only those who took the first dose in Anapolis)

CMTT (drive-thru)

Attachment Itamaraty (drive-thru)

UniEVANGÉLICA (pedestrians)

Lourdes neighborhood (pedestrians)

CoronaVac

St. Mary of Nazareth (pedestrians)