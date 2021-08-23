Adson shows a cut on his leg after Thiago Heleno’s entry: ‘That Corinthians’

Midfielder Adson suffered a strong entry in the final stretch of the game against Athletico-PR this Sunday. Timão came out with a 1-0 victory, while the player still “won” a cut on his shin.

On your official profile on Instagram, Adson published the photo of the cut suffered after the entry of defender Thiago Heleno. The defender received the direct red after the referee checked the move on the VAR. When sharing the image, the Corinthians midfielder wrote the caption: “That’s Corinthians”, and celebrated the three points won by the group.

Reproduction/Instagram Stories

The move in question happened 45 minutes into the second stage. Adson received a ball that enabled Corinthians to have a counterattack at that moment of the match. The midfielder, however, was stopped by the opposing defender.

In the transmission made by TV Globo, referee commentator Salvio Spinola agreed to the defender’s expulsion. “Thiago Heleno was too strong, it’s for a red card,” he said.

With the victory, Corinthians reached 24 points in the Brazilian Championship. The next commitment of Sylvinho’s team is next Saturday, at 9 pm, against Grêmio. The match takes place in the south.

See more at: Adson.