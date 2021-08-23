Afghanistan: why Boris Johnson should pressure Joe Biden to delay exit

British armed forces work with the US military to evacuate eligible civilians and their families out of the country on August 21, 2021 in Kabul

Credit, defense Ministry

Photo caption,

US and UK forces are working together to evacuate people from Kabul

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to ask US President Joe Biden to keep US forces in Afghanistan after Aug. 31 to allow evacuation flights to continue.

Boris Johnson intends to make the request at an emergency meeting of world leaders from the G7 countries this Tuesday (24/8).

Thousands of people are gathered outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, desperate to leave the territory after the Taliban seized power.

The United States intends to withdraw all troops by the end of the month. Biden said discussions were taking place about extending the deadline, but he said: “our hope is that we don’t have to do that.”

