Afghanistan: why Boris Johnson should pressure Joe Biden to delay exit

5 hours ago

Credit, defense Ministry Photo caption, US and UK forces are working together to evacuate people from Kabul

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to ask US President Joe Biden to keep US forces in Afghanistan after Aug. 31 to allow evacuation flights to continue.

Boris Johnson intends to make the request at an emergency meeting of world leaders from the G7 countries this Tuesday (24/8).

Thousands of people are gathered outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, desperate to leave the territory after the Taliban seized power.

The United States intends to withdraw all troops by the end of the month. Biden said discussions were taking place about extending the deadline, but he said: “our hope is that we don’t have to do that.”

He said US troops had expanded the perimeter around Hamid Karzai International Airport as part of efforts to speed up evacuation work, and that the Taliban had cooperated with the move.

While UK government officials have said “there is no fixed date” for UK withdrawal, it is feared that without US troops on the ground, the remaining Allied forces will not be able to secure the area.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Afghans rushed to Kabul airport on Monday (8/16) hoping to leave the country

The United Kingdom has more than a thousand military personnel operating in Kabul.

Negotiations between the G7 countries, the group currently led by the UK, will take place virtually and the main focus is expected to be on Afghanistan’s long-term future.

But the ongoing evacuation will also be discussed.

At least 20 people died outside the airport, a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) official told the Reuters news agency, and there are reports that some people were crushed to death.

The UK is also evaluating how hubs they could be installed in countries bordering Afghanistan to help those who worked for British forces reach the UK as soon as flights from Kabul are no longer possible.

Johnson said it is “vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a human crisis and support the Afghan people to protect the gains of the past 20 years.”

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly told the BBC that the government would continue to pressure the US to extend the exit deadline.

“Obviously, the more time we have, the more people we can evacuate and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Cleverly.

British Ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Bristow said UK efforts to evacuate eligible Britons and Afghans are gaining momentum, with nearly 6,000 people boarding British flights since 13 August.

The US said commercial aircraft will be used to help evacuate people from Afghanistan.

Analysis by Chris Mason, BBC policy reporter

Driven by the speed of the Taleban’s capture of Afghanistan a week ago, the Western powers have struggled to save what they can ever since. But the limitations of this are obvious and everyone can see it.

Since the Taliban took over Kabul, there has been a wave of diplomacy – phone calls and video conferencing.

UK government ministers are candid about the situation they find themselves in – they are not in control.

They want President Biden to keep his troops in Kabul a little longer – each day more, hundreds more can be evacuated by air.

But there is a short time and some will be left out. That’s why the government is also evaluating the installation of hubs in neighboring countries to help Afghans get to the UK, as the airport in the Afghan capital will no longer be useful.