Afghanistan’s state TV broadcasts only religious programs since Taliban takeover

Anyone watching the Taliban back in Kabul may find it hard to believe that Afghanistan once had its own Elvis or that, in the last 20 years, pop culture has taken root in the country in such a way that local TV has even aired its version of franchises. like “American Idol” and “The Voice”. A scenario that, one imagines, will hardly remain the same with the Taliban in power, since when it dominated the country for the first time, the group banned any kind of musical manifestation.

The heyday of Afghan pop culture was in the 1970s, when Ahmad Zahir drew crowds. Mixing pop elements with traditional rhythms, he released 20 albums in ten years and earned the nickname “Elvis Afghan” after singing his version of “It’s now or never”, recorded by the original Elvis in 1960. “He’s a legend to everyone the generations. Their shows were packed, with the audience dancing in front of the stage”, recalled musicologist Ahmad Sarmast, founder of the National Institute of Music, the only school of its kind in Afghanistan, in an interview with the BBC.

Ahmad Zahir, singer known as the Afghan Elvis and the country’s biggest pop idol, died in 1979 Photo: Reproduction/Afghani National Music Institute

Killed in a car accident in 1979, Zahir took thousands onto the streets of Kabul on the day of his funeral. His influence was such that one of the Taliban’s first steps in taking power in 1996 was to blow his grave. It didn’t do any good: in 2011, an fm radio dedicated solely to Zahir’s music was born in Kabul.

Between wars in the 1980s and the Taliban government in the 1990s, it’s only been in the past two decades that pop culture has rebounded in Afghanistan, with 21st century candidates for Ahmad Zahir vying for music programs on TV.

One of them, The Voice of Afghanistan lasted two seasons and ended in 2015. Its most famous judge, singer Aryana Sayeed, known in the West as “Kim Kardashian of Afghanistan”, posted on her instagram that she left the country and is safe In the USA.

Afghan Star, local version of American Idol, lasted 14 seasons and became the highest-rated show in the country, with a three-season spin-of, Superstar. In 2019, before being interrupted by Covid-19, it had for the first time a winner, singer Zahra Elham.

Unless the Taliban changes their profile, pop culture must once again be silenced. Since the group took over Kabul, the Tolo TV channel, which broadcast The Voice and Afghan Star, has been replaying old programs, which may indicate difficulty in maintaining the work routine, according to BBC Monitoring, which tracks the global media. State TV National Afghanistan has only broadcast religious programs since Aug. 15, when it was taken over by the Taliban.