After falling into a pyramid scam, the truth behind Juliana Paes is exposed on the internet

Juliana Paes fell into a scam in which he lost R$500,000 of his savings. The situation, however, did not move internet users at all, who even made jokes about the situation.

On Twitter, many of them claimed that the biggest culprit in all this was the actress’s own “fat eye”, who would have entered “a pyramid scheme to make easy money”.

“Guys, big eye is in the sense of greed. Find out why people fall for a pyramid scam. In general, they are offers of high earnings in doubtful operations”, accused one.

“Having 500 grand to lose is for few! Oh what a pity! But not”, mocked someone else. “He doesn’t believe in science but he believes in pyramids. It even fell on Bozo’s talk, falling into a pyramid scheme is the minimum,” one more.

The actress’s situation, it is worth remembering, is complicated, as she deposited almost R$ 500 thousand for a company called F2S Intermed de Negócios and, after realizing that she had been a victim of criminals, she sought out the authorities.

According to information from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, the investigations proved that the man who pretended to be the owner of the company disappeared with almost half a million reais from the artist.

It all happened in May 2018, through a trusted financial advisor to the artist, who was also a victim of the coup.

At the time, F2S Intermet de Negócios raised money from investors to buy cars that would later be resold.

Interested parties would have been delighted with the promise of a 4% to 8% profit. However, these deals never materialized.

In May of this year, the Public Ministry of São Paulo asked for the preventive detention of four people involved in the case. According to the complaint, the “coup was applied in the form of a pyramid against certain and determined victims”.

Also according to the publication, among those involved in the coup are the owner of F2S and his wife, who received the amounts that the victims deposited in the company’s account in a bank account.

The scammers moved almost R$ 6 million, according to information obtained after the breach of bank secrecy.

Juliana Paes was not the only victim of the group. Murilo Rosa would have lost R$ 460 thousand, while Luís Fabiano ended up losing R$ 280. Global’s financial consultant also lost R$ 84 thousand in this investment.

