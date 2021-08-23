After São Paulo’s third straight win at the Brazilian Nationals, Miranda now aims to return to Libertadores | São Paulo

Despite the uninspired victory of São Paulo this Sunday, against Sport, in Ilha do Retiro, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship, Miranda celebrated the three points won and spoke of the objective in the competition.

– Our goal is a classification to return to Libertadores. The team had a good game, despite the difficulty, third victory in the Brazilian Nationals. I think congratulations are in order, difficult after a knockout. Our team played a good game, now it’s time to think about the next one, with another knockout against Fortaleza (for the Brazil Cup) – said the defender.

With the result, São Paulo reached 21 points and now occupies the 12th place in the Brasileirão. The Tricolor moved away from the relegation zone and is three points behind the G-6, the group that qualifies for the next Libertadores.

1 of 2 Miranda during a match against Sport — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Miranda during a match against Sport — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

The sixth place at the moment is Corinthians, who won this Sunday and went to 24 points. Next Sunday, at 4 pm, against Juventude, Hernán Crespo’s team has the chance to lean even closer to this group.

Before that, however, São Paulo has a commitment to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Next Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Morumbi, the team will face Fortaleza in the first leg.

Best moments of Sport 0 x 1 São Paulo, for the 17th round of the Brasileirão

Crespo must have the embezzlement of Arboleda, who had a diagnosed lesion on his right thigh. He was absent from Sunday’s victory. Besides him, Marquinhos, Welington and William are also in the medical department.

