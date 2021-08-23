After Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit, Disney claims that ‘Black Widow’ earned just $125 million on streaming

After the process filed by scarlett johansson, Walt Disney disclosed amidst the lawsuit that raised only $125 million in Disney+ Première Access sales worldwide.

Johansson sued Disney alleging that the company violated the contract by offering the film simultaneously in streaming and in theaters…

Disney attacked the actress’ decision to bring the case to justice:

“There is no merit in this process. This process is a sad and harrowing decision for its relentless disregard for the horrific and lingering global effects caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. THE Disney fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and, in addition, the release of ‘Black Widow’ at Disney+ with Premier Access earned her significant additional compensation beyond the $20 million that she has received so far.”

The legal team of scarlett johansson responded to Disney’s statement about its lawsuit and accused the studio of misogyny and insinuated that the corporation has something to hide.

In response to Disney’s attempt to try to run the process in confidence, Johansson’s team released a statement suggesting that the parent company of Marvel Studios is trying to cover up its bad behavior in dealing with the situation.

“After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack on Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in confidential arbitration. Why is Disney so afraid to litigate this case in public? Because you know that Marvel’s promises to give Black Widow a typical theatrical release ‘like its other movies’ had everything to do with ensuring that Disney wouldn’t cannibalize box office receipts to boost Disney+ subscriptions. However, that’s exactly what happened – and we’re eager to present the overwhelming evidence to prove it.” John Berlinski, Johansson’s lawyer.

According to ScreenRant, the actress lost around $30 million with the studio’s decision to release the film also in streaming.

The site claims that Disney is “notoriously difficult to deal with” and that scarlett johansson he has a lot of support from other actors and people in the field, as his creative colleagues are waiting for someone to comment on the matter, which is not expected to settle down anytime soon.

More news about the process should emerge in the coming days.

