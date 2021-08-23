After victory, Jared Cannonier plots plans and aims for middleweight belt | combat

With only one loss in his last five fights, Jared Cannonier dreams of an unprecedented opportunity to fight for the title and, if he’s not next in line (after the current challenger, Whittaker), he hopes to face at least some opponent that will put him in conditions to duel the champion.

– Is it for the title or against a “contender”. The fight was supposed to be against Borrachinha, but it didn’t happen. I really need to fight. I don’t think Adesanya or Whittaker will fight until next year. Four, five, six months? Three or four months after that? I can’t wait that long, so maybe get another fight. If they give me a name, like, “If you win, you’ll have the chance.” Okay, great. I would like to fight again in three or four months – declared Cannonier, defeated by Whittaker, in October 2020.

In New Zealand, Israel Adesanya still doesn’t have a date to defend the champion’s post due to travel restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The athlete, who lost in MMA only when he ventured into the light heavyweight, overcame Marvin Vettori in June, in his most recent appearance in the cage.