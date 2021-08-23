Amazing image features Chadwick Boseman as Star-Lord in live-action

Almost a year ago, we had the immeasurable loss of Chadwick Boseman, who left us after a four-year fight with cervical cancer, a fact that the actor kept secret.

And while battling cancer, Chadwick Boseman even participated in projects that no one could have imagined would be his last, including a film that earned the star an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, The Supreme Voice of the Blues.

At Marvel, his last job was giving voice to T’Challa in the animated series What If…?, which is currently on display on Disney+. In the case Chadwick Boseman dubbed the version in which T’Challa becomes the Star-Lord, after being captured for cheating on Wakanda.

This episode, which is the second in the series, has already premiered on Disney+ and promises to be one of the highlights of the entire season. In fact, this version of Star-Lord should return in more episodes, as the producer of What If…? revealed that Chadwick Bosemou voiced the character in four different episodes.

And fans are enjoying this version of the character so much that the Elilusionist illustrator has created an amazing image that imagines Chadwick Boseman as Star-Lord in a live-action version. Check the result below:

Chadwick Boseman as Star-Lord!

What did you think? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

What If…? is the most unusual and unexpected project announced for Phase 4 of the MCU. After all, it’s about the FIRST animated series from Marvel Studios, based on the famous series of comics that show alternate versions of heroes (such as T’Challa by Chadwik Boseman) and very different situations from the events of the Marvel universe. The showrunner responsible for the series is the screenwriter and director Ashley Bradley.

The main cast name is Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) that will play the protagonist of the animation: O Vigia! Among the gigantic voice acting cast will be names like Haylley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Josh Brolin (Thanos) Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and over 20 other actors! The series premiered on August 11th, and will have new episodes throughout Wednesday!

