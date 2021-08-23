Amazon employee is fired for going to the bathroom too often

Amazon is being accused of firing an American female worker for “going to the bathroom too often”. Sued in New Jersey Superior Court in June for firing an employee with irritable bowel syndrome, the company appeared in court earlier this month and is trying to move the case to federal jurisdiction for not agreeing with the indemnity requested by the former employee.

According to the lawsuit, Maria Iris Jennitte Olivero had been working at a warehouse for the e-commerce giant since July 2020. In November, she explained to her manager that, during working hours, she needed to use the bathroom up to six times a day , as it is affected by irritable bowel syndrome, a disease that causes abdominal pain, cramps, constipation and diarrhea.

The manager alleges that he sent a communication to the employee, asking her to get a medical certificate within five days, so as not to have any problems at the company. But, it seems that the employee did not receive such communication, because, after presenting a certificate provided six days later by her doctor, she had already been fired the day before. According to the complainant, the manager simply stated that it was “too late”.

What does Amazon say?

Dissatisfied with the attitude of her employers, Olivero went to court and sued Amazon for discriminating against a person with a disability under the New Jersey State’s Law Against Discrimination. Although the former employee did not specify in the process the amount of compensation claimed, her expectation, according to the company, would reach more than US$ 75,000, around R$ 401,000.

In its allegations, the defense stated that “the Claimant earned US$ 15.25 (BRL 82) per hour, or US$ 31.7 thousand annually, and received a shift differential of US$ 0.60 (BRL 3 .2) per hour, or $1,25 thousand annually. Thus, at the beginning of this process, the plaintiff’s alleged lost gross wages to date were $17,251.75,” Amazon lawyers said.