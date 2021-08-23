Amazon says it will refund the difference to customers who have ordered and have not yet received their PS5

Facebook

The PS5 suffered a reduction in its price in Brazil. As a result, users who ordered the PlayStation 5 and still haven’t received the console (ie, those who pre-ordered the last batch) were left wondering what would happen.

Amazon released the following statement to its partners:

As you already know, the federal government announced a reduction in the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) and, therefore, the price of the PS5 decreased. Amazon will do the refund of price difference for customers who have purchased the console and have not yet shipped the product. If your audience is unsure whether you fit into this situation, we ask that you please direct them to Contact Us at Amazon Brazil.

We would like to point out that since the price change occurred before the item was shipped, eligible customers will be refunded the difference in price after the item is shipped, depending on the form of payment used at the time of purchase.

This way, you don’t need to cancel your order to be entitled to the new PS5 price.