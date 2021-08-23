Andressa Suita Shares Gusttavo Lima’s ‘Private Show’ Video | celebrities

Gusttavo Limareproduction
Posted 22/08/2021 20:28 | Updated 08/22/2021 20:30
Andressa Suita cheered fans on her social networks by sharing a video this Sunday, following her ex-husband, Gusttavo Lima, as he sang songs by the duo Bruno & Marrone.
At one point during the presentation, Gusttavo Lima was moved by dedicating the show to his mother Sebastiana, who died four days after her son’s wedding, in 2015. The countryman couldn’t hold back his tears and even lay down on the stage emotionally. It was at this moment that he declared himself to his wife and children.
“Hello, Gabriel. Hello, Samuel. Daddy loves you. Hello, Andressa, I love you too,” said the singer, making the audience go wild with the unexpected declaration. In another moment of the show, Gusttavo Lima also sent a message to the presenter and said that she and her children were watching the recording from a distance. “Hello, Andressa. Kiss. Follow up, well. Daddy misses him. When Daddy arrives it’s going to be a mess,” he said.
The couple broke up in 2020 and have two children.